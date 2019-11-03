Madison Police investigate drive-by shooting

The Madison Police Department is investigating a call for shots fired that went out Sunday evening. Officers at the scene described the incident as a drive-by shooting.

Officers responded to the area of Westscott Drive, which is near Shelton Road, north of Madison Boulevard, after receiving multiple 911 calls. One neighbor who spoke with WAAY 31 News said that they heard between eight and 12 shots.

Police said two cars and two apartments were hit by gunfire. They said no one was injured in the incident and no one has been arrested thus far.

They also specified that "No police personnel were involved in the shots fired call on Westscott Drive."