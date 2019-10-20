Madison Police investigate deadly shooting near the Wall Triana Kroger

Madison Police are investigating what they describe as "an active shooting investigation at the Kroger on Wall Triana Highway."

Officers responded to the store at 4:02 p.m. to a shooting call. The victim was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Lt. Lamar Anderson sent out an alert around 5:30 p.m. asking the public to avoid the area while they process the scene. He added that the Kroger is not closed and that there is no danger to the public.

At this time, officers do not have anyone in custody for the shooting and have not yet released the name of the victim.