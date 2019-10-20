Madison Police are investigating what they describe as "an active shooting investigation at the Kroger on Wall Triana Highway."
Officers responded to the store at 4:02 p.m. to a shooting call. The victim was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Lt. Lamar Anderson sent out an alert around 5:30 p.m. asking the public to avoid the area while they process the scene. He added that the Kroger is not closed and that there is no danger to the public.
At this time, officers do not have anyone in custody for the shooting and have not yet released the name of the victim.
Related Content
- Madison Police investigate deadly shooting near the Wall Triana Kroger
- Death Investigation in Triana
- Madison police: Wreck at Highway 72 at Wall Triana Highway caused traffic delays
- Madison police: Avoid Highway 72, Wall Triana Highway due to multi-vehicle wreck
- Madison police: Avoid Interstate 565 westbound lanes near Wall Triana exit due to wreck
- Decatur police investigating deadly shooting
- Huntsville police: Crash that killed cyclist on Wall Triana now a criminal investigation
- 8 ft. wide multi-use path to be built along Wall Triana in Madison
- Madison man identified as cyclist killed in crash on Wall Triana Highway
- Man charged with Triana Boulevard shooting
Scroll for more content...