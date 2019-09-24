Clear
Madison police get trading cards to help with community involvement

A local Girl Scout created the trading cards as part of a project and is hopeful more police departments will get involved.

Posted: Sep 24, 2019 5:32 PM
Posted By: Alexis Scott

The Madison Police Department has a new way to engage with the kids in the community.

Abby Williams, a Girl Scout, created police trading cards to get kids to speak with officers in their neighborhood and at school.

The cards are called Blue Blaze Community Trading Cards and they feature 15 officers, everything from the K-9 unit to the security resource officer.

You'll learn about their favorite foods, their hometown and their hobbies.

Chief Dave Jernigan told WAAY 31 why he thinks the cards will be a hit.

"We want them to seek out a police man, police woman, police officer, also firefighter, and let them know that they're lost or they need some help, and we want them to feel relaxed around us. It's very important for us to build relationships and that's what we do in the community," he said.

Chief Jernigan said he wants to thank Abby and hopes this is something that can be done in every city. To learn more or to participate, you can go to her website here.

