Madison Police joined a very small crop of law enforcement agencies around the country.

On Saturday morning, the agency annouced that they were "voted into full accreditation status" by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement (CALEA).

In its statement on social media, Madison Police noted that only five percent of the 18,000 law enforcement agencies that have the distinction. The describe CALEA as "the gold standard for public safety."

The Madison County Sheriff's Office chimed in with their congradulations to Madison Police. In a Twitter post, the noted that Madison Police joins "Huntsville Police Department and MCSO as North Alabama's CALEA Accredited Agencies."

The news came on the final day of the CALEA conference that was held in Huntsville.