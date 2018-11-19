Clear
Madison Police captain died of a heart attack at 57-years-old

Wayne Kamus with Madison Police died of a heart attack Monday morning.

Posted: Nov. 19, 2018 4:21 PM
Updated: Nov. 19, 2018 4:24 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Captain Wayne Kamus, 57, with the Madison Police Department died of a heart attack Monday morning. According to an official with the department, CPR was performed for an hour before he was pronounced dead.

Kamus's funeral arraignments have been announced on the Legacy funeral home website

