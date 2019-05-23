Madison police: Multiple car break-ins, guns stolen

After a series of car break-ins, Madison police fear guns are now in the hands of more criminals.

The police department sent out this tweet, telling gun owners to safely lock their weapons.

Just after 2 a.m. on Sawrock Drive, a red truck was broken into, and a criminal ran off with a handgun and some ammo.

"I was so tired, I went to sleep and I forgot about locking my truck," James Sanchez said, explaining what happened.

It was a simple mistake, but now, it's a dangerous situation.

"I came to the door and as soon as I opened the door, I knew what had happened."

Someone went into Sanchez's truck and grabbed his pistol and two magazines from the glove compartment. Madison police say it was the eighth car break-in during a two-day stretch. It's also the second case where a gun is now in the wrong hands.

"Vehicles were not secure," Madison Police Captain John Stringer said. "Weapons were left in there, and they were stolen. We do have a person of interest we are talking to, even as we speak right now."

Madison police are not calling the person a suspect right now. Captain Stringer says gun owners should never leave their weapons in cars overnight. Now, he's concerned about the safety of his officers and the public. It's the same thought running through Sanchez's mind.

"I just hope they don't use my weapon to hurt anybody," Sanchez said.

Sanchez says the entire experience goes to show this can happen to anyone.

"Even with the cameras, the alarm, this nice little neighborhood in a nice area, you're still getting robbed," he said.

Madison police say they are planning to increase the number of patrol officers in all neighborhoods, as the warmer weather tends to lead to more break-ins.