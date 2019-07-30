Madison Police Department wants more neighborhood watch teams

One Madison community just formed a neighborhood watch to be proactive in case of an emergency.

The Madison Police Department is pushing for more of them. This area is the newest neighborhood watch team in Madison.

The Madison Police Department told us it's all a part of a push for more community involvement.

"With everything going on, it is so nice to be able to come home and you don't have to worry about anyone breaking into your home," said Judy Mcanally, who lives on Chadrick Drive.

Judy Mcanally has lived on Chadrick Drive for 31 years and she says nothing out of the ordinary has happened here, but to know there's someone looking out for her makes her feel safer.

"I get up a lot at night and I always make sure and I look out to check on my neighbors," she said.

A spokesperson for the Madison Police Department told WAAY 31 watch teams like this don't just help people get to know one another. They also help police by having eyes and ears in places they can't always be in. Mcanally agrees.

"You may not see them much but you know they're there and you want to be there for them if they need you," she said.

Mcanally said she hopes more people look into it, because it's something that can help police solve cases.

"It should be in every neighborhood," she said.

Mcanally told WAAY 31 the neighborhood watch team for this area also just placed notices in mailboxes for people to download the app Nextdoor.

This app will help everyone on this street stay connected with what's happening with push notifications and allow for direct phone calls if needed.