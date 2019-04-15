Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts

Madison Police Department taking applications for new officers

There will be a total of five new officers hired.

Posted: Apr. 15, 2019 8:35 PM
Updated: Apr. 15, 2019 8:50 PM
Posted By: Kody Fisher

The Madison Police Department is looking to hire five new officers. Chief Jernigan and other officers met with people interested in becoming officers Monday night at city hall.

The department told WAAY 31 they are looking for people who are committed to making the City of Madison the safest city to live and work in. They will be taking applications for three weeks and then a 90-day hiring process will start before they're sent to the academy.

"We check references, there's a polygraph, there's a physical, they do a written test, they have board interviews, they have a chiefs interview, and then the background is the last thing we do, and it is very extensive," said Madison Police Officer Teresa Taylor-Duncan.

If you missed Monday night's event, you can go to the city's website and complete an application. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 54°
Florence
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 55°
Fayetteville
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 52°
Decatur
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 51°
Scottsboro
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 50°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events