Madison Police Department taking applications for new officers

The Madison Police Department is looking to hire five new officers. Chief Jernigan and other officers met with people interested in becoming officers Monday night at city hall.
The department told WAAY 31 they are looking for people who are committed to making the City of Madison the safest city to live and work in. They will be taking applications for three weeks and then a 90-day hiring process will start before they're sent to the academy.
"We check references, there's a polygraph, there's a physical, they do a written test, they have board interviews, they have a chiefs interview, and then the background is the last thing we do, and it is very extensive," said Madison Police Officer Teresa Taylor-Duncan.
If you missed Monday night's event, you can go to the city's website and complete an application.
