Madison Police Department says advisory council's report about actions during protests is inaccurate

The City of Madison has responded to an advisory council's report about law enforcement actions last summer.

The city attorney says it was full of inaccuracies about the police department's actions that night.

Now, they're asking the attorneys who presented it to make immediate changes.

The Huntsville Police Citizens Advisory Council stated Madison police officers used rifle scopes instead of binoculars to watch protesters last summer, but the city says that's not true.

The report says officers used the scopes while monitoring the protests from on top of the Madison County Courthouse.

The city attorney issued a letter stating, “Madison police officers stationed on the roof during the protests did not ever set up their sniper rifles or take them out of their cases. They did use binoculars to observe the protest below.”

The letter also requested an immediate correction to the statement made in the review that the Huntsville Police Department was the only cooperative agency.

The Madison Police Department claims they did respond to record requests last year regarding their involvement in the protests, even if they didn’t provide as much information as the advisory council may have wanted.

Madison city said they wanted to make sure their response to the police conduct review was on record as soon as possible.

We also reached out to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office about the report. A spokesperson said they would need more time to review the full report before making a statement.