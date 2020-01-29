Clear
Madison Police Department releases 2019 crime stats

Madison police released their 2019 crime statistics on Wednesday.

Posted: Jan 29, 2020 3:13 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The Madison Police Department released its 2019 crime statistics on Wednesday.

Two murders were reported in 2019, which was an increase from none in 2018. The department also saw an increase in identity theft, robbery and arson cases from 2018.

Madison police did see a decrease in burglary and rape charges.

You can find the data below:

