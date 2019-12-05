Madison Police Department officer possibly saves Christmas

When Christmas comes around in a couple weeks, a Madison Police Department officer may be the person to thank.

That’s because Officer Hill nabbed a fiend known to terrorize the sweet folks of Whoville by taking away their Christmas cheer.

Yep. Hill took down The Grinch.

The Madison Police Department posted about Hill’s work on its Facebook page. Take a look, and don’t forget to ask Santa Claus if he’s got Hill on his NICE list this year.

TAP HERE to find ways to celebrate the holidays in North Alabama this year

TAP HERE to help us choose North Alabama’s favorite Christmas songs