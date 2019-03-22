Clear

Madison Police Department needs help identifying suspects

The Madison Police Department is looking for two suspects it says are connected to the use of a credit card that was stolen from a purse after a vehicle break-in on March 13.

Posted: Mar. 22, 2019 12:17 PM
Updated: Mar. 22, 2019 12:17 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Madison Police Department is looking for two suspects it says are connected to the use of a credit card that was stolen from a purse after a vehicle break-in on March 13.

If you recognize them, email tellmpd@madisonal.gov.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 62°
Florence
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 61°
Fayetteville
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 59°
Decatur
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 60°
Scottsboro
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 61°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events