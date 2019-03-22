Madison Police Department needs help identifying suspects

The Madison Police Department is looking for two suspects it says are connected to the use of a credit card that was stolen from a purse after a vehicle break-in on March 13.
If you recognize them, email tellmpd@madisonal.gov.
