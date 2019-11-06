Madison Police Chief, Mayor tight-lipped on Dana Fletcher's death investigation

Wednesday night was the first meeting of Madison city leaders since Madison Police shot and killed Dana Fletcher on Oct. 27.

Yet, the topic that has captured the attention of the community never came up for discussion, and leaders said they didn't want to talk about it. Madison Mayor Paul Finley said he would not go on camera to address the death of Fletcher in the Planet Fitness parking lot just 10 days ago.

The death of Fletcher was not part of the previously scheduled agenda for Wednesday's work session. WAAY31 was inside the conference room and outside the hallways, waiting to ask Madison Police Chief David Jernigan, and Finley about the shooting.

The meeting lasted almost two hours and Fletcher's case was never brought up. In the middle of the public work session, Chief Jernigan, got up from his seat and was immediately escorted out by council members through a secure door. He did not return.

WAAY31 waited for Finley to see if he would address the case that city members are demanding answers to. He refused to speak on camera, but says the city is sticking by its original statement, that it supports the investigation by the Madison County Sheriff's Office, and will not comment until it is complete. A city spokesperson emphasized the same message to me in the conference room.

WAAY31 asked Finley why he could not speak on-camera, he only said they would address the situation when the investigation is finished.

These city leaders will get together once again for a City Council meeting next Tuesday. Right now an agenda has not been released.

A spokesman for the sheriff's office said the office plans to be finished with the investigation and turn it over to the district attorney's office on Thursday.