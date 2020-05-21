Clear
Madison, Owens Cross Roads high school seniors named U.S. Presidential Scholars

Recognized for their accomplishments in academics, the arts and career and technical education fields.

Posted: May 21, 2020 4:44 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos on Thursday announced the 56th class of U.S. Presidential Scholars.

Three Alabama students are among the 161 high school seniors recognized for their accomplishments in academics, the arts and career and technical education fields.

The Alabama students include:

Madison - Lawrence Zhang, James Clemens High School (Madison, Alabama).

Owens Cross Roads - Kittson Hamill, Huntsville High School (Huntsville, Alabama).

Wetumpka - Isaac Walter Stubbs, Wetumpka High School (Wetumpka, Alabama).** (** U.S. Presidential Scholar in Career and Technical Education)

The White House Commission on Presidential Scholars selects scholars annually based on their academic success, artistic and technical excellence, essays, school evaluations and transcripts, as well as evidence of community service, leadership and demonstrated commitment to high ideals.

Of the 3.6 million students expected to graduate from high school this year, more than 5,300 candidates qualified for the 2020 awards determined by outstanding performance on the College Board SAT or ACT exams or through nominations made by Chief State School Officers, other partner recognition organizations and the National YoungArts Foundation’s nationwide YoungArts™ competition.w

As directed by Presidential Executive Order, the 2020 U.S. Presidential Scholars are comprised of one young man and one young woman from each state, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, and U.S. families living abroad, as well as 15 chosen at-large, 20 Scholars in the Arts and 20 Scholars in Career and Technical Education.

Created in 1964, the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program has honored over 7,600 of the nation’s top-performing students. The program was expanded in 1979 to recognize students who demonstrate exceptional talent in the visual, literary and performing arts. In 2015, the program was again extended to recognize students who demonstrate ability and accomplishment in career and technical education fields.

The Presidential Scholars Class of 2020 will be recognized for their outstanding achievement this summer, as public health circumstances permit.

A complete list of 2020 U.S. Presidential Scholars is available HERE http://www.ed.gov/psp.

