Madison-Morgan County STAC Team search nets cocaine, pills, gun, more

The department says the seizure has a total street value of more than $50,000.

Huntsville police say the Madison-Morgan County STAC Team is hard at work.

According to police, the team served a search warrant that resulted in the seizure of nearly one pound of meth, heroin, pills, 2.5 ounces of synthetic marijuana, cocaine, nearly 1500 mL of codeine syrup and a handgun.

