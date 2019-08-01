Madison-Morgan County STAC Team search nets cocaine, pills, gun, more

Huntsville police say the Madison-Morgan County STAC Team is hard at work.
According to police, the team served a search warrant that resulted in the seizure of nearly one pound of meth, heroin, pills, 2.5 ounces of synthetic marijuana, cocaine, nearly 1500 mL of codeine syrup and a handgun.
The department says the seizure has a total street value of more than $50,000.
