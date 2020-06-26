Madison mayor not planning face covering mandate for public despite requiring for city hall

WAAY 31 asked local leaders on Friday if they're any closer to mandatory masking after another spike in coronavirus cases.

Madison Mayor Paul Finley said a masking ordinance is not in the works, but if you go to Madison City Hall you'll be required to wear one.

He, like other local leaders, is asking for personal responsibility despite the numbers rising. Finley said Friday a masking ordinance in place is possible, but it's not something local leaders are willing to do.

"We've look at doing every aspect of that. Yeah we can easily do that, that's what you would do. You're not going to take someone that's not wearing a mask and put them in jail," he said.

He couldn't explain how enforcing a face mask ordinance is any different than smoking bans or seatbelt laws.

"Yeah I don't know if I can do a good job for you of that because I think it's like with any of this, we have continued to learn, listen and make adjustments trying to get to the best solution for our community. At this point, I don't think we are ready to make that decision yet," he said.

Finley said they're looking to health care officials for when it's necessary to put a face covering ordnance in place.

"We're trying to adjust we are listening mostly to the health care officials and we're trying to do that," he said.

On Thursday, Huntsville Hosptial CEO David Spillers made his side of those conversations public.

"I have shared my opinion, and it's just that. My opinion. As I think we should have more stringent rules on face coverings and I think that would be very beneficial to all of us. I understand there perspective and that there are many people out there that don't believe in face covering and it's hard to enforce," Spillers said.

Meanwhile, Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Heatlh said this about the matter.

"I tell my family to model the behavior you want to see from other people," she said.

It's unclear how many more cases of coronavirus we would have to see before a face covering ordinance would be determined. In the meantime, we will keep pressing city officials for updates.