Madison Mayor's ex-wife sentenced to jail in probation violation

Julie Finley, the ex-wife of Madison Mayor Paul Finley, was sentenced to jail for a probation violation.

Court documents show Finley was arrested in Giles County, Tennessee in July of 2018 for a DUI. Paul and Julie Finley divorced in August of 2017.

A Madison County judged sentenced Finley on Tuesday, January 15th to 20 days in jail. Court records show Finley started that sentence on Wednesday, January 16th.

Finley was sentenced to probation for two years after she pleaded guilty in 2017 to a DUI charge. As part of her plea agreement to avoid 180 day jail sentence, Finley was required to submit to random drug testing for two years.

State Troopers arrested Finley in January of 2017 after they stopped her for driving 103 miles per hour on I-565 in Huntsville. A blood test showed her alcohol level at the time was a .273, more than three times the legal limit.