Madison mayor announces Three Springs facility will become community center

The former Three Springs juvenile detention center will soon be a community center for people in the city of Madison.

Today, it sits empty on Browns Ferry Road as doors remain locked after Three Springs shut down in August.

It’s what people in the community wanted after several problems with teens escaping.

Madison Mayor Paul Finley announced he wants to reopen it, and turn it into a place to bring people together.

"I think it'll be a good thing for the area, but I am concerned because most of the kids in this outside, they don't go outside, they don't go and play," said James McLineaham.

James McLineaham told us he was excited to hear the Three Springs center would become in a community center.

He told us the building has everything you need for one already: A gym, restrooms, and lots of open space for renovations.

Many others in the neighborhood agree.

"It's unfortunate because they had poor security, we had some escapes, we had the murder about 3 years ago and that's unfortunate because it reflects poorly and all those other kids need a second chance," said Gary Nenniger.

Madison Mayor Paul Finley announced the future plans at his State of The City address last week.

"I think the facility is in good shape and it probably shouldn't be torn down," said McLineaham.

The boys who were housed there were placed in different facilities and the company's business license was revoked back in August of last year after the escape of 3 teenagers.