Madison, Huntsville City Schools prepare for Monday's basketball tip-off with extra safety precautions

Madison City and Huntsville City will be limiting capacity for fans to less than 50-percent! That's to allow for as much social distancing as possible in the indoor spaces. Both districts are also switching to digital tickets and will require fans to wear a masks at all times. For athletes, masks and social distancing are required on the bench.



"We tell our players, our teachers and our students. Do your part. You know, if you want us to have a season do everything you can do to make that happen and that's all we can ask," explained Scott Stapler, Athletics Coordinator, HCS.

Both districts are only allowing cheerleaders from the home team to be at the games. Everyone involved, from cheerleaders to team staff, will have a temperature check and be screened before getting to the gym.