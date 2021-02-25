Madison Hospital receives $300,000 gift from local family

Madison Hospital received an estimated gift of $300,000 to renovate the hospital's nursery. Jeannine and James Glover planned the gifted charitable trust for over 10 years.

Jeannine died in 2017. James, her husband, died in December of last year. The couple volunteered at Huntsville Hospital for 40 years. Their son, Rob, said this is something his mom always wanted to do.

"Ten or 15 years ago, we started talking about this, and Mom wanted to give a lot of money to the hospital," said Glover. "The rest of us were kind of on board with that. We thought it was a good idea, too."

Glover said he and his siblings didn't think they needed the money. He said as hard as it's been to lose both his parents, he is grateful to know the money is going to those deserving. Glover said, "it makes for a good day."

Jeannine not only volunteered for the hospital, but served as president of the Huntsville Hospital Auxiliary and earned lifetime awards from the hospital's foundation.

President of Madison Hospital, Mary Lynne Wright, said nursery renovations wouldn't be possible without the Glovers' generous donation.

The hospital has grown largely since first opening. In the first year of operation, the hospital delivered 500 babies. Now, they annually deliver 1,500 babies.

Renovations will also accommodate more level two nursery babies, who require a longer stay.

"In 2015, we were seeing maybe two level two babies a month," said Wright. "Now, we're seeing 15 babies a month," said Wright.

Glover said his mother would've loved to see this.

"Mom liked the nursery better than anywhere else in the hospital," said Glover. "Of course, most people would agree."

Renovations to the nursery will begin in June 2021.