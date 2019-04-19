Clear

Madison Fire responds to gas leak

Madison Fire and Rescue crews were called out to a gas leak early Friday morning. Utility crews were also called out to shut off power to the building.

Posted: Apr. 19, 2019 8:09 AM
Posted By: Mackenzi Hicks

Madison Fire is investigating a gas leak at Griffon Aerospace on Commerce Circle.

The leak was called in just before 6 am Friday morning. Fire crews said the gas leak came from inside the manufacturing building and there were able to cut the gas. The North Alabama Gas Company was brought in to confirm the gas leak. The electricity was also cut off to the building.

According to officials, the gas levels are under control and did not reach flammable levels. Fire crews are working to ventilate the building. They said there is no hazard or threat to the public or buildings nearby.

Front offices will open this morning. The manufacturing site will be closed until repairs can be made.

