Madison Fire believes home was struck by lightning on Larry Drive

According to a spokesperson with the Madison Fire Department, officials believe a home on Larry Drive was struck by lightning.

There's minor damage to the attic and some insulation might have had some fire damage. No one was injured.

The homeowner said his wife and five kids were home when it happened around 3 p.m. He says his wife was working on a computer when they heard a loud boom.

He says sparks came out of her keyboard and out of a video game mouse his kid was playing with, shocking both of them. He says it fried some of the family's electronics, and the neighborhood's power went out. He says they started smelling burning wood smoke and went out back where they found a charred pipe.

A fire crew found smoke and something on fire in the home's attic. The homeowner said the fire department told the family if they had waited much longer, the whole house would have gone off.

The family cannot stay in the home until everything is inspected.