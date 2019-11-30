Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning - Flash Flood Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Madison Fire, HEMSI respond to Saturday night apartment fire

It's unclear if there were any injuries as a result of the fire.

Posted: Nov 30, 2019 9:46 PM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

Madison Fire and Rescue is working to put out a fire that started at the Magnolia Pointe Apartment Homes late Saturday night. 

Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. confirmed that they responded along with fire crews to the fire call around 8:40 p.m.

WAAY 31 has a crew at the scene and will update this story with the latest information.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 64°
Florence
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 67°
Fayetteville
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 63°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 63°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 63°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events