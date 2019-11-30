Madison Fire, HEMSI respond to Saturday night apartment fire

Madison Fire and Rescue is working to put out a fire that started at the Magnolia Pointe Apartment Homes late Saturday night.
Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. confirmed that they responded along with fire crews to the fire call around 8:40 p.m.
WAAY 31 has a crew at the scene and will update this story with the latest information.
