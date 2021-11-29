Madison Fire & Rescue offering safety tips to try to prevent a fire in your home this holiday season

Madison Fire & Rescue Officials say November through March is when about 46 percent of all residential structure fires occur.

Firefighters say one of the most important things you can do is have multiple working smoke detectors in your home.

"It comes in waves," Madison Fire & Rescue Public Information Officer Ryan Gentry said. "We've had two fires in two days and we may not have another fire for several months, so it's hard to predict when the next one is going to come."

Madison Fire & Rescue were called to Elements of Madison Apartments on Royal Drive over the weekend.

STORY: HEAVY DAMAGE REPORTED TO APARTMENT BUILDING IN MADISON FOLLOWING A FIRE

Jake Petersen lives there and says it wasn't long after he smelled something burning, he noticed his downstairs neighbor's patio was on fire.

"Initially I was thinking oh gosh I hope they answer the door if they're in there because it had already kind of caught onto the side of the building," Resident Jake Petersen said.

"Luckily a neighbor noticed the fire very early on and actually beat the smoke detectors which was a saving grace for the occupants of the residence and the building itself," Gentry said.

Thankfully no one was injured in the fire.

It's unclear what caused it at this time.

"Really happy that nobody was hurt," Petersen said.

Gentry says the holiday season is typically when more residential structure fires tend to occur, with cooking being the leading cause.

People are also using space heaters in the cooler months too.

Gentry says cigarette butts can cause a fire as well if they aren't discarded properly.

Having more than one working smoke detector in your home is key.

"Really we need them on every level of our home," Gentry said. "We need them in our bedrooms. We need them outside of where we are sleeping at night also. So having multiple smoke detectors throughout our residence is extremely important and extremely valuable to let us know early on that there could be some type of situation."

Genty also says one of the most important things you can do is plan ahead.

"Fires happen quickly," Gentry said. "You become disoriented quickly and it's really important that you preplan how to get out of your residence before the fire occurs."

Gentry says firefighters were called to a home in Madison on Monday for a cooking fire.

No injuries were reported there.

Gentry says in the past ten years residential structure fires are happening less across the country, but more deaths have been reported.

As for Petersen, he says he expects to be back in his apartment soon.