Madison Fire and Rescue wants public input to make community safer

Madison Fire and Rescue is turning to you to make the community safer.

They're one of the first departments in the country to get a national grant that will help them put your input to good use.

Madison Fire and Rescue already has a special team that teaches things like fire safety and car seat safety. Now, they want to hear from you on the safety measures you want them to look into.

"It's like if you don't know where you're going but you get in the car and start going, any road will get you there, right? But, you don't know where you're going. So now, we're going to have a really good view of where we're headed," said Fire Chief David Bailey.

Madison Fire Chief David Bailey said the safety classes his agency teaches the public are good, but could be better. If they hear from the community, they can build a road map of where they need to be.

"We'll be able to have that data for years to benchmark and track how we're doing and reducing the risks to our citizens," he said.

Chloe Adams lives and works in Madison. She believes there could be many safety issues first responders aren't aware of.

"Spreading the word about this, especially to younger kids where they grow up learning it, is going to better the community in a big, huge way," said Adams.

She says it's exciting to know the fire department will look for community involvement.

Chief Bailey says the goal is to identify all the safety risks in the community, and reduce the ones viewed as high priority. However, collecting this kind of information is expensive because it requires collaboration with different agencies.

He says to get help from the National Fire and Protection Association is like a dream come true.

Adams said she knows some people feel like their voices aren't heard.

"Knowing that they have help, just makes everyone feel safer," she said.

For now, the department will use information from previous emergency calls to tally how many emergencies they see every day. In time, they will start asking Madison residents what the department can do better.

Chief Bailey said they're still in the early stages of planning. He hopes within a year or so, he'll have a new team with new goals.