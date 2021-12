Madison Fire & Rescue is investigating a Monday afternoon structure fire to determine what caused it.

The fire in the home in the 100 block of Mendenhall Drive was reported about 1:30 p.m. Monday after a neighbor noticed smoke coming from the house and called 911.

The homeowners were not at the residence.

Units responded within five minutes and extinguished the fire, according to Madison Fire & Rescue.

No injuries were reported.