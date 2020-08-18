Madison County’s recycling service gets $500,000 in state grants

Madison County’s curbside recycling service just got a $500,000 boost.

The Recycling Alliance of North Alabama (RANA), which is funded by the Solid Waste Disposal Authority of the City of Huntsville, was awarded the grants by the Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM). It’s part of the department’s 2020 Recycling Fund.

“The ADEM grant funds help defray a portion of the costs associated with the purchase of the 95 gallon rolling carts used in the new automated curbside recycling program,” RANA said in a news release on Tuesday.

The City of Huntsville and Madison County each received $200,000. The City of Madison was awarded $100,000.

More than 71,000 households use the monthly service from RANA. If you’d like to sign up, click here.