Madison County's new superintendent starts his first day in office

The Madison County School superintendent has just finished his first day on the job.

Allen Perkins was sworn in Monday morning after being appointed by the school board to fill the vacancy left by Matt Massey.

WAAY 31 sat down with him Monday on his plans for the future.

For Perkins, the celebration of him being sworn in only lasted for a little while. He’s already hard at work. He said Madison County Schools have been on the up and up in recent years and he wants to make sure it keeps going in that positive direction.

"It's not a job for me, it's an opportunity of service, it's a mission for me and I enjoy it," Perkins said.

He's no stranger to Madison County Schools, he was hired as an elementary teacher 17 years ago and eventually rose to the ranks of supervisor of instruction over the district. he told me it feels good to see all his hard work paying off.

"I've spent my life, you know trying to serve the district and serve our students and it feels good," he said.

Perkins will hold the position of superintendent until at least 2022. After that, he can decide if he wants to appear on the ballot.

But right now, he's focused on the three years ahead.

"I''m looking for our district continuing to move in a direction of being an elite school system, a system that is a model district for everyone," he said.

Perkins said he also wants to make sure he thanks everybody for the outpouring of love and support he says he's received in the last couple of weeks.

"The support has been great, Huntsville City superintendent, Madison City superintendent, we've had conversations and I appreciate all the support I've been given up to the point," he said.

With this appointment, Perkins also made history as the first African-American superintendent of Madison County Schools.