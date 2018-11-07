Madison County voters experienced problems at the polls

Some Madison County voters had problems at the polls on Tuesday. WAAY 31 learned moisture stopped the machines from scanning in paper ballots.

Madison County voters started rolling into the polls at 7 a.m. Tuesday morning and said they're impressed by the voter turnout, but they had to wait longer than expected.

"When we first got in line, we thought it was to cast the ballot but we found out no, this is to put it in the machine," said Dean Stone, who lives in Huntsville.

Stone said he went to vote Tuesday morning and had to wait in line to submit his ballot, and he wasn't the only one.

"It took about 20 minutes. It didn't take long to get the ballot, but it took time to insert it into the machine because there were only two of them and one was broken," said Vern Miller, who lives in Huntsville.

Waiting in line was the least of worries for poll workers, since lines were held up because of swollen ballots.

Stone said there was only one working machine for every voter at his precinct to put their ballot into, and he said he thinks the day could have been planned out better.

"I think it's concerning they don't have enough machines to feed stuff into," he said.

Madison County officials said they plan to count every vote no matter if it's by computer or by hand.