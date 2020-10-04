Madison County volunteer voter groups see even more doing absentee voting

"it doesn't matter if you have the best secret service protection in the world. The virus doesn't care. I don't know how many people in the secret service have been infected... I'm a little disappointed that the white house didn't pursue the masking and the protective measures that the rest of us take for granted," said Elizabeth Turner.

This is what some voters in Madison county are saying after learning President Donald Trump tested positive for coronavirus.

Many people told us this is making even more people come out to voting clinics to learn more about absentee voting.

WAAY-31 spoke with people about how this election season has changed over the last few months.

"I had been thinking about voting absentee ever since coronavirus hit and it was just kind of good they were offering this event. It really made it a lot easier and made it easier to get it done," said Turner.

Elizabeth Turner is one of several people who came to the Madison Public Library to be apart of a voter services clinic held by the League of Women Voters and iVote Madison groups.

She told us she's thankful for the safe, socially distanced help with absentee voting in the county...especially as the president's diagnosis serves as a wake-up call for how contagious the virus is.

"You know the president is in an age group and a health group that puts him at greater risk and that's concerning," said Turner.

With President Trump's condition, volunteer voter help groups say it's not stopping people from voting in a socially distanced way.

Whether it's by mail or by in-person absentee with the help of groups like iVote Madison and League of Women Voters.

"The whole mission of the league is vote safe Alabama. You need to think about what's best for you, what's best for your family, and make your voting plan accordingly," said Sarah Bang.

Volunteers say with hundreds of thousands of people doing absentee or mail-in ballot voting this year, they're just here to help you figure out the best decision for you.

This election year, the federal government has changed several times.

Now, there doesn't need to be a witness or notary avaiable for absentee voters with those 65 and older with underlying medical conditions.

They also won't need an ID, as long they provide other identifying information such as a driver's license number... or last four digits of their social security number.

These changes can make volunteer groups job a little harder but they say its worth it.

"The process can be somewhat confusing. You know where to go to get the absentee ballot application, making sure they're registered, just all the different things we have to go through in order to vote," said Tara Bailey.

Their hope is people who are afraid to vote in person seek out other options, and continue to take the pandemic seriously.

"I feel badly for him but on the other hand, it could have been avoided," said Turner.

League of Women Voters told us this is the last drive up clinic they'll offer...but they will be moving towards helping people on a weekly basis in Madison county.