Madison County volunteer fire departments warn residents to prepare for flooding

Volunteer Firefighters in Madison County are warning residents to prepare for more possible flooding this week.

Big Cove Volunteer Firefighters posted online, saying "Please make preparations now if the flooding in February 2019 or Christmas 2015 affected you."

Big Cove isn't the only department warning about the possible flooding. Firefighters at Moores Mill Volunteer Fire Department are asking people to be prepared, by knowing which areas around you tend to flood.

"Every time it rains, it seems like we really have an issue with it," said Madison County resident, Linda Patterson.

"It's been kind of a mess," said Madison County resident, Jeanne Hupfer.

People who live near Hampton Cove told WAAY 31 it floods every time it rains.

"All the coverts are full of water, it looks like lakes out there and several places I've tried to go, I can't get there because the road has been closed off," said Hupfer.

With the possibility of more rain and flooding this week, Big Cove and Moores Mill Volunteer Firefighters are encouraging people to prepare.

"If they need groceries or anything, they probably should go ahead and get that now instead of waiting until the last minute and having to drive through these flood waters," said Zachary Trulson with the Moores Mill Fire Volunteer Department.

Moores Mill Volunteer Firefighters tell me every time it floods they get more calls.

"If you do see any roads that are blocked off, don't try to go around the barriers. If those barriers are up, that means we've already been called out there because somebody's gotten stuck," said Trulson.

Madison County residents told WAAY 31 they are keeping in mind which roads typically flood and will be avoiding those this week.

"Seek alternate routes so I don't get caught where it's flooded out and if it's raining really hard, I'm going to stay in," said Patterson.

"You just kind of have to figure out which way is the best way to go. Some of my short cuts, I can't use anymore because they are covered in water," said Hupfer.

Moores Mill Volunteer Firefighters says the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs keeps track of where flood zones are located. To see if there are flood zones near you, go to https://adeca.alabama.gov/Divisions/owr/floodplain/Pages/default.aspx