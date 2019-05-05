Madison County to honor fallen all law enforcement officers since 19th century

Madison County is preparing to honor the 23 members of law enforcement who died in the line of duty going back 139 years.
On Wednesday, local law enforcement in Madison County will gather for a memorial at the FOP Memorial on the south side of the Madison County courthouse to pay tribute to those whose deaths go back to 1880.
Law enforcement who died while on duty in Madison County:
1. Deputy Marshall John B. Hardie
Marshall Hardie was shot on Wednesday, December 8, 1880 while attempting to serve an arrest warrant.
2. Huntsville Police Officer William J. Street
Officer Street was killed on Monday, October 8, 1883 while investigating a disturbance in a home.
3. Madison County Sheriff Deputy Tim Anderson
Deputy Anderson was killed on Thursday, July 7, 1887.
4. Madison Police Department Constable William A. Russell Jr.
Constable Russell Jr. was killed on Sunday, November 22, 1903 while attempting to serve civil papers.
5. Huntsville Police Officer Frank McKissack
Officer McKissack was shot on Friday, May 26, 1916 when he encountered burglary suspects.
6. Madison County Sheriff Deputy J. C. Drake
Deputy Drake was killed on a Saturday in December of 1928 while serving an arrest warrant.
7. Madison County Sheriff Deputy Hugh Craft
Deputy Craft was shot on Wednesday, June 12, 1929 when he was ambushed as he left his home.
8. Madison County Sheriff Deputy William T. McMinn
Deputy McMinn was shot on Saturday, October 7, 1939 while serving an arrest warrant.
9. Huntsville Police Officer Euell B. Starr
Officer Starr was assigned to the Motorcycle Squad when he died of injuries sustained in traffic collision on Saturday, December 5, 1953.
10. Huntsville Police Officer Alan S. Logel Jr.
Officer Logel Jr. died of a heart attack while making an arrest on Monday, November 19, 1956.
11. New Hope Police Officer Emmitt C. Bright
Officer Bright was shot on Thursday, November 5, 1957 while making an arrest.
12. Huntsville Police Officer Charles E. Drake Jr.
Officer Drake was assigned to the Motorcycle Squad when he died of injuries sustained in traffic collision on Monday, July 23, 1962.
13. Huntsville Police Officer Preston R. Butler
Officer Butler was assigned to the Motorcycle Squad when he died of injuries sustained in traffic collision on May 11, 1966.
14. Huntsville Police Officer William T. Gaskin
Officer Gaskin was shot on Tuesday, August 27, 1968 while making a traffic stop.
15. Madison County Sheriff Department Investigator Kenneth J. McDonald
Investigator McDonald was shot on Monday, May 26, 1975 while responding to a shot fired call.
16. Huntsville Police Officer Billy Clardy
Officer Clardy died of injuries sustained in a traffic collision on Wednesday, May 3, 1978.
17. Madison County Sheriff Deputy Thomas R. Lewis
Deputy Lewis was shot on Tuesday, November 1, 1994 while serving commitment papers.
18. Madison County Sheriff Deputy Billy J. Thrower
Deputy Thrower was shot on Tuesday, November 1, 1994 while serving commitment papers with Deputy Thomas Lewis. Deputy Thrower died from his injuries September 17, 1995.
19. Alabama State Trooper Willis V. Moore
Trooper Moore was killed in a traffic collision on Monday, February 26, 1996.
20. Madison County Sheriff Deputy Haskel G. McLane
Deputy McLane was killed in a traffic collision on Thursday, May 31, 2001 when he responded to a disturbance involving an armed man that he located and pursued.
21. Huntsville Police Officer Daniel H. Golden
Officer Golden was killed on Monday, August 29, 2005 when he responded to a domestic disturbance at a restaurant.
22. Huntsville Police Officer William Eric Freeman
Officer Freeman was killed on Saturday, December 15, 2007 while arresting a drunken driver in a traffic collision.
23. Huntsville Police Officer Keith Earle
Officer Earle succumbed to injuries on April 9, 2018 that were sustained in a vehicle crash on March 26th, 2018, at the intersection of Pulaski Pike and Grizzard Road.
24. Military Servicemen and Women Flower
A yellow flower that represents those who currently serve or have served in our armed forces
25. Law Enforcement Flower
The blue flower represents those officers currently serving, those retired from law enforcement and those officers killed nationwide during 2018.
The most recent death was that of Huntsville Police Officer Keith Earle, who died on April 9, 2018 from injuries sustained in a crash at the intersection of Grizzard Road and Pulaski Pike on March 26, 2018.
The event will feature "Honor Guards, Law Enforcement Leaders, twenty-one gun salute, taps and special music with a candle light vigil," according to the Madison County Sheriff's Office.
Each law enforcement member will have their end of watch story read while a "descendent, survivor or agency representative will make a slow walk to the memorial wall the pin a flower of remembrance on a memorial cross placed their in their honor."
The local memorial comes a week before the nationally recognized "Peace Officers Memorial Day" on May 15. It was approved by a joint resolution from Congress on October 1, 1962. It's part of "National Police Week."
The memorial in Huntsville will take place starting at 6:30 p.m.
Related Content
- Madison County to honor fallen all law enforcement officers since 19th century
- Law enforcement mourn fallen sergeant in Birmingham
- Huntsville Police and Madison Co. Deputies honor fallen officer
- Madison Co. Sheriff's Office receives law enforcement accreditation
- Basketball tournament brings together law enforcement officers and the youth
- Madison Co. school zone speed enforcement
- Fallen bomb technicians honored at memorial
- Madison County Sheriff's Office hiring new deputies
- Madison County Sheriff's Office investigating overnight shooting
- Madison County Sheriff's Office makes murder arrest