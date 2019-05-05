Madison County to honor fallen all law enforcement officers since 19th century

Law enforcement who died while on duty in Madison County:

1. Deputy Marshall John B. Hardie

Marshall Hardie was shot on Wednesday, December 8, 1880 while attempting to serve an arrest warrant.

2. Huntsville Police Officer William J. Street

Officer Street was killed on Monday, October 8, 1883 while investigating a disturbance in a home.

3. Madison County Sheriff Deputy Tim Anderson

Deputy Anderson was killed on Thursday, July 7, 1887.

4. Madison Police Department Constable William A. Russell Jr.

Constable Russell Jr. was killed on Sunday, November 22, 1903 while attempting to serve civil papers.

5. Huntsville Police Officer Frank McKissack

Officer McKissack was shot on Friday, May 26, 1916 when he encountered burglary suspects.

6. Madison County Sheriff Deputy J. C. Drake

Deputy Drake was killed on a Saturday in December of 1928 while serving an arrest warrant.

7. Madison County Sheriff Deputy Hugh Craft

Deputy Craft was shot on Wednesday, June 12, 1929 when he was ambushed as he left his home.

8. Madison County Sheriff Deputy William T. McMinn

Deputy McMinn was shot on Saturday, October 7, 1939 while serving an arrest warrant.

9. Huntsville Police Officer Euell B. Starr

Officer Starr was assigned to the Motorcycle Squad when he died of injuries sustained in traffic collision on Saturday, December 5, 1953.

10. Huntsville Police Officer Alan S. Logel Jr.

Officer Logel Jr. died of a heart attack while making an arrest on Monday, November 19, 1956.

11. New Hope Police Officer Emmitt C. Bright

Officer Bright was shot on Thursday, November 5, 1957 while making an arrest.

12. Huntsville Police Officer Charles E. Drake Jr.

Officer Drake was assigned to the Motorcycle Squad when he died of injuries sustained in traffic collision on Monday, July 23, 1962.

13. Huntsville Police Officer Preston R. Butler

Officer Butler was assigned to the Motorcycle Squad when he died of injuries sustained in traffic collision on May 11, 1966.

14. Huntsville Police Officer William T. Gaskin

Officer Gaskin was shot on Tuesday, August 27, 1968 while making a traffic stop.

15. Madison County Sheriff Department Investigator Kenneth J. McDonald

Investigator McDonald was shot on Monday, May 26, 1975 while responding to a shot fired call.

16. Huntsville Police Officer Billy Clardy

Officer Clardy died of injuries sustained in a traffic collision on Wednesday, May 3, 1978.

17. Madison County Sheriff Deputy Thomas R. Lewis

Deputy Lewis was shot on Tuesday, November 1, 1994 while serving commitment papers.

18. Madison County Sheriff Deputy Billy J. Thrower

Deputy Thrower was shot on Tuesday, November 1, 1994 while serving commitment papers with Deputy Thomas Lewis. Deputy Thrower died from his injuries September 17, 1995.

19. Alabama State Trooper Willis V. Moore

Trooper Moore was killed in a traffic collision on Monday, February 26, 1996.

20. Madison County Sheriff Deputy Haskel G. McLane

Deputy McLane was killed in a traffic collision on Thursday, May 31, 2001 when he responded to a disturbance involving an armed man that he located and pursued.

21. Huntsville Police Officer Daniel H. Golden

Officer Golden was killed on Monday, August 29, 2005 when he responded to a domestic disturbance at a restaurant.

22. Huntsville Police Officer William Eric Freeman

Officer Freeman was killed on Saturday, December 15, 2007 while arresting a drunken driver in a traffic collision.

23. Huntsville Police Officer Keith Earle

Officer Earle succumbed to injuries on April 9, 2018 that were sustained in a vehicle crash on March 26th, 2018, at the intersection of Pulaski Pike and Grizzard Road.

24. Military Servicemen and Women Flower

A yellow flower that represents those who currently serve or have served in our armed forces

25. Law Enforcement Flower

The blue flower represents those officers currently serving, those retired from law enforcement and those officers killed nationwide during 2018.