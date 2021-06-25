Funeral services set for Madison County teenager killed in deadly I-65 wreck in Butler County

Funeral services have been set for 17-year-old Dana Marie Norman of Huntsville.

Dana was among the 10 people killed June 19 in a 17-vehicle wreck on Interstate 65 in Butler County, according to her obituary and the Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch.

Eight of those who died, including Dana, were on a Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch bus.

“She passed immediately along with her best friends and a joyous little friend, while traveling home after a week stay on the beaches of Gulf Shores,” her obituary says.

“Dana was born in Huntsville, Alabama on October 23, 2003. She was adopted on February 15, 2012, at age 9, she is survived by parents, Randall and Brenda Norman, who loved her Beyond the Moon and Past the Stars and she them. She was baptized at Wears Chapel Baptist Church knowing that one day she would be called home.

“She knew that we only have this moment in time.”

Dana’s celebration of life ceremony and funeral service will be held Sunday in Huntsville. Get those details and leave condolences for her family HERE.

A GoFundMe has been set up by the Ranch HERE to help pay for funeral and medical expenses.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash.