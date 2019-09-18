Clear

Madison County teen charged with killing his dad and shooting his brother appears in court

The teen is charged as an adult.

Posted: Sep 18, 2019 7:21 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Jeffrey Wanca, the 16-year-old charged with killing his dad and shooting his 12-year-old brother, had a preliminary hearing Wednesday afternoon, according to court documents.

Wanca's attorney filed a motion to reduce his bond. Wanca's name was not originally released because of his age, but he is now charged as an adult. The teen went to Hazel Green High School and worked at a Jack's restaurant in Meridianville.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office said during the hearing on Wednesday, Wanca's grandfather, Rick McNamara, was held in contempt of court by Madison County Judge Donald Rizzardi and was placed in jail for five days. 

