Madison County teacher avoids jail time after having sex with student

A former Madison County High School teacher pleaded guilty to five criminal charges on Tuesday.

Lyndsey Sherrod was charged with three counts of distributing obscene material to a student, one count of school employee engaging in a sex act or deviant sexual intercourse with a student, and one count of school employee having sexual contact with a student under the age of 19 years.

She won't have to serve any jail time for five charges but is on probation for 3 years. She is required to register as a sex offender, and is not allowed to contact any of her victims.

Sherrod was formerly known as Lyndsey Bates when she taught at Madison County High School. She has reverted to using her maiden name since her arrest in April 2019.

Her personnel file shows she was a "collaborative education" teacher at Madison County High School. She requested to resign in late March, a couple of weeks before turning herself in at the sheriff's office.

According to court documents, Sherrod is accused of having sexual contact with a 17-year-old student on Feb. 14, 2019, and sending nude photos to two different students. She's accused of sending nude photos of herself to the 17-year-old student on Feb. 14, 2019, and March 29, 2019.

Sherrod wasn't charged with rape, which Tim Douthit, Madison County Assistant District Attorney, said means the students were old enough to consent and did consent, but the law in Alabama still makes whatever happened illegal since she was a school employee.