Madison County teacher charged with sex act turns in resignation

According to Catherine Coffey’s personnel file with Madison County Schools, Coffey submitted a letter of resignation to the school system on February 29, after she was arrested for engaging in improper sexual conduct with a student.

Coffey, 22, is charged with school employee engaging in a sex act with a student under the age of 19 and school employee engaging in sexual contact with a student under the age of 19.

Investigators with the Madison County Sheriff's Office said the offenses occurred between August and December 2019.

WAAY 31 obtained Coffey’s personnel file from Madison County Schools on Tuesday morning. In the resignation letter, it states “it deeply saddens me to inform you of my resignation. However, given the allegations against me, I feel it is in the best interest of the school."

The file also states that Coffey was hired in July of last year as a special education teacher at Madison County Elementary School.

On Tuesday morning, the Madison County Board of Education held a special session to accept the resignation of an employee. The name of the employee was not mentioned during the meeting since it's a personnel matter.