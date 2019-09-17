Madison County tax collector reminds about property tax notice

Starting Wednesday, Madison County homeowners will start to see notices about their property taxes being due.

WAAY 31 spoke with the Madison County tax collector, Lynda Hall, on Tuesday about the importance of this notice.

"Basically, the important thing to remember is to read the notice," said Lynda Hall.

Hall said many people don't pay much attention to this notice, but your property taxes are due October 1st. If they're not paid by January 1st, you could face late fees.

"You have to keep record, because everyone is so busy in their life these days," said Vera Duvall, a Madison County homeowner.

Duvall has lived in several homes over the course of her life and says it's important to keep a copy of everything. She said most people have an account set up through their mortgage that will pay their property taxes for them, but she keeps a copy just in case.

"Just stash it back and be able to find it, because eventually, I can guarantee you, it'll come up and be needed," she said.

In 2018, Hall said she collected more than $200 million in taxes and this year, she's expecting to collect nearly $20 million more.

She says if you have any concerns, reach out as soon as you receive your notice.

"If they have any questions, problems they don't understand, don't wait until the last minute to call, because if there is a way to correct it, it takes time," said Hall.

Hall also said if you're a new homeowner, it may have the previous owner's name on it, but it is still your responsibility to make sure everything is up to date. She said you can call, email or come to the office in person for any questions you may have.

This year, the satellite locations available are at 100 Plaza Boulevard, the Parkway Place Mall in Huntsville and Flint River Crossing in Meridianville.