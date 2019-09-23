Madison County swim teams find temporary home

Two Madison County high school swim teams are back in action less than a week after being booted from their home pool at Alabama A&M.

The coaches said even though they’ll only be swimming at the Mount Carmel Neighborhood Swimming Pool temporarily, they’re grateful to have somewhere to swim.

Buckhorn High School's swim coach, Glenn Carr, said his swim team was surprised and overjoyed to learn they’d have a temporary pool to practice in.

“Eyes got big and they were like, 'Really?' Yeah," the Buckhorn High School coach, Glenn Carr, said.

On Wednesday, the coach received a letter from Alabama A&M saying the Elmore Swim Pool would be shut down right in the middle of their season. Carr said the swimming community is like a family, and once they found out the Madison County Schools had no pool, they wanted to do whatever they could to help.

“Hands came from all directions, so I had people reaching out to me from a bunch of different pools," Carr said.

“For Mount Carmel to allow us to use their facility is a godsend. I mean, you know, we had no place to practice," the Madison County High School coach, David Shipp, said.

Carr says they've had to cancel several meets, but were able to get one back. He said even though practicing in an outdoor pool isn’t ideal, they’re just grateful to be back in the water.

“Sometimes you don’t get what you want, but you get what you need," Carr said.

Because the pool is outdoors, the teams will only be using it for the next two weeks. In the meantime, the coaches are still working day in and day out to find their swim teams a more permanent home.

WAAY 31 reached out to Alabama A&M and they said, besides the statement they sent us Friday, they would not be releasing anything further on this.