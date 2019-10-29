Madison County swim teams find new home

Madison County High School teams have a new home at the Redstone Arsenal. On Tuesday they celebrated their first meet and senior night in it.

In September, the teams were heartbroken when Alabama A&M booted them from their pool, mid-season.

The swim team and coaches told WAAY 31 this last month has been hard, but the tough time allowed them bond in a special way, and now they're happy to be competing again.

“Look at the pool scan that pool, it’s a great pool," Buckhorn High School coach Glenn Carr said.

There was a time when Carr said he didn’t know what was next for his team, but now he’s happy his team and three others in Madison County Schools have a place to call home.

“It feels great," he said.

A representative from the says they're happy to give the swimmers a home. They said opening their facility just made sense.

“Its an amazing opportunity for us the kids get a place to swim it’s an outstanding facility, it’s underused so we want to bring in as many people as we can here to use this pool," Lori Cirrani, the director of Sports Fitness and Aquatics at the Arsenal, said.

The swimmers told WAAY 31 they're grateful for that kind of community support, and excited to compete again.

“We’ve got so many phone calls from just like random people trying to give us advice and it’s been really nice," Faith Blanshan, one of the Buckhorn High School swim captains, said.

The coaches also said they’re thankful to everybody who reached out to them trying to help. they say Tuesday night's meet will let them end the season on a high note.

“Boy i tell you, a happy ending to a potentially bad story a real happy ending," Carr said.

Coach Carr says the arsenal is a bit if a further drive than A&M,but it's well worth it. The district sent WAAY 31 a statement saying they appreciate Alabama A&M for the years they were able to practice and use the facility, and respect them moving in a new direction. They said the Redstone Arsenal is their new direction, and they couldn't be any more excited to swim there.