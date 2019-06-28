Madison County superintendent named president of Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering

The Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering Foundation announced Matt Massey, the current superintendent for Madison County Schools, on Friday as the president of the new magnet school coming to Huntsville's Cummings Research Park.

The announcement happened at Redstone Federal Credit Union, which is an official partner of the academy and will be donating $3 million to it. The school's foundation, Senator Arthur Orr who is the president of the Board of Trustees for the academy and the school's board of directors were all in attendance on Friday.

The magnet school's interim building will be the University of Alabama in Huntsville's Bevill Center. The school will be housed there for two years, beginning in 2020. Its students will have access to living areas, the food cafeteria and classrooms.

The Huntsville City Council approved a resolution on Thursday to purchase land for the Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering. The City of Huntsville intends to purchase 22 acres of land in Cummings Research Park, at a cost of no more than $1.8 million in taxpayer money. The land will then be donated to build the magnet school.

The city is in negotiations on the land, and the school's permanent location is expected to be open in August of 2022. The Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering will be Alabama's third magnet school free to students from across the state.

Massey will resign with the district on July 14th and start with the magnet school on July 15th. He was with the district for four and a half years. Madison County Schools said on Friday its board has policies and procedures in place for these types of events, and said it will soon announce a special-called meeting to discuss the district's future leadership.

The Madison County Board of Education released this statement on Friday:

Regarding today's announcement of Matt Massey as the president of the new Cyber School, the Madison County School Board has policies and procedures in place for these types of events. We will soon be announcing a special called meeting to discuss future leadership for Madison County Schools.

The Board will not rush through the process of appointing a new superintendent. We will be thoughtful and methodical in our process and make our decision based on what is best for our students and school system.

We congratulate Mr. Massey on his appointment to this position and look forward to a continued working relationship with him and the Cyber School.

Again, you will soon receive notification of a public meeting where we will discuss future leadership for Madison County Schools.

Dave Weis

Board President

Madison County Board of Education