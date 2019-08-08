Madison County students experienced bus delays on the first day of school

Wednesday was the first day of school in Madison County and some parents are concerned after their kids had too long of a bus ride home from school.

WAAY 31 spoke to one dad who said his daughter didn't get home until nearly two hours after school let out.

"She didn't get off the bus until 5:15 and as a parent, it's very concerning. You're trying to figure out where they are," said Michael Freeman, whose daughter attends Buckhorn Middle School.

Freeman said he spent Wednesday afternoon wondering where his daughter who is in the eighth grade at Buckhorn Middle School was.

"She was like, 'Dad, we are down the road.' I mean, I said, 'Down the road?' Down the road turned into 30 minutes. Thirty minutes turned into an hour. It was 5:15 p.m. when she made it home," Freeman said.

Madison County Middle School says they release their students everyday at 3:30 p.m. and Freeman said in past years, it's only taken his daughter about 35 minutes to get home. Wednesday's ride took more than triple that time.

WAAY 31 reached out to the school district and they told us Wednesday evening's storm delayed the process of getting students home on time. The school district was working to make sure students were loaded on the right bus, which added time on the students' trips home.

Freeman said he hopes the district is able to correct this problem soon so his daughter can keep riding the bus.

"It was just the first day of school so hopefully upcoming days and weeks, things will get better," he said.

Some parents WAAY 31 spoke with said they were concerned about overcrowding on the buses and some students not having seats on Wednesday. The district told us its buses fit 72 students, which means some students may have to sit with two other students in a seat and that every student must be seated before the bus departs from the school.

Freeman said his daughter got home at 4:40 p.m. on Thursday. That's about 30 minutes quicker than Wednesday's bus ride.