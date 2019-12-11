Madison County student signs to play baseball at South Alabama

Austin Mills signed the dotted line to play division-1 baseball at South Alabama Wednesday.
The Senior will join Buckhorn player, Logan Malone, in Mobile.
Mills says it's a brotherhood at South.
