Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Madison County student signs to play baseball at South Alabama

Austin Mills is heading to Mobile.

Posted: Dec 11, 2019 9:48 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

Austin Mills signed the dotted line to play division-1 baseball at South Alabama Wednesday. 

The Senior will join Buckhorn player, Logan Malone, in Mobile. 

Mills says it's a brotherhood at South. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

 

Huntsville
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 26°
Florence
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 33°
Fayetteville
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 32°
Decatur
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 31°
Scottsboro
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 32°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events