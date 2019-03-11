Madison County storm shelter takes years to fund

On Monday, WAAY 31 learned more about the community storm shelter coming to Owens Cross Roads.

The shelter will be built behind the Owens Cross Roads Town Hall off Highway 431. Madison County Commissioner Craig Hill said getting federal funding for a new storm shelter in his district has taken time.

"When we took office a couple years ago, the town of Owens Cross Roads came to us about storm shelters. We've been working on the project. It's a FEMA project, and it's taken that long to get to where we are now," he said.

Many applications had to be filled out, the proper place for the shelter needed to picked, and they needed FEMA to approve the project to get some of the money to make it happen.

"The need is evident, and we've listened to the citizens and we have made every effort to move the project as quickly as we possibly could," he said.

Hill said part of the process included getting the community's input. Neighbors are excited it's finally happening, months after giving their opinions.

"I think it's a good idea. Most of the people around here don't have places to go, and there are a bunch of people who live in trailers around this area," said Blake Daley, who lives near where the storm shelter is being built.

The shelter will be similar to the one on Moores Mill Road. It will hold nearly 200 people, have two bathrooms, a hand washing station and it will be powered by an emergency generator.

Neighbors said they'll take advantage of it, because the closest shelter is currently about seven miles away.

Hill said they hope to get the shelter built and installed in the coming months, and it should be ready to be used in the fall.