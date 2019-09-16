Madison County storage unit fire under investigation

An investigation is underway after 15 storage units were destroyed in a fire. It happened Sunday night at Riverton Mini Storage on Winchester Road, just across the street from the elementary school.

Kathy Mcdougal said she was on her way to her house with her husband when they saw smoke in the area. They came home to discover the storage units that back up to their house were on fire and flames were shooting into the sky.

"We saw the smoke coming up over the trees and I commented to my husband, 'I hope that's not our house,' but it was right behind our house," she said.

The Moores Mill Volunteer Fire Department said 15 units were destroyed, but only 10 of the units were occupied. Huntsville Fire and Rescue shared they also responded and helped fight the fire.

Neighbors said they're happy it didn't spread and impact any of their homes.

"We were afraid those trees might catch on fire, but they never did catch on fire," Mcdougal said.

The units have been bulldozed, and neighbors said although the people renting the impacted units lost all their stuff, they are relieved the fire didn't spread.

"I'm glad they came out and bulldozed it and put water on it again. I was rather afraid of it starting up again during the night," Mcdougal said.

The owner of the storage place said it is still closed. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.