Madison County, state officials watching weather ahead of election

Huntsville voters told WAAY 31 they know the possibility of severe weather is headed our way, but that's not going to keep all of them from the polls.

"I'm going to be voting regardless. You got to do your civic duty," said Daniel Wesolowski who lives in Huntsville.

Another voter told us she'll be headed out the door to vote too.

"I plan to get out and vote first thing before I go to work," said Barbara Lamons who lives in Huntsville.

Secretary of State John Merrill's office said he is working with the Emergency Management Agency and the Governor's Office to watch the weather. However, he isn't releasing his plans on what will happen if polling locations are damaged or power outages occur.

"I do have a little bit of faith that they will make sure everyone gets what they need to do," Wesolowski added.

The Madison County Election's office said Monday afternoon there are no plans that impact voting precincts. However, they told us to check back in with the Probate Judge at 7 a.m. when polls are supposed to open to see if there are any changes.