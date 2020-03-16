Madison County starts meal pick-up program while schools are closed

Madison County School employees and volunteers are working to make sure students have food to eat, even as schools are closed for the next few weeks due to the Coronavirus.

Monday morning was the first day of the 'grab and go' meal system being offered in the district and school officials say 714 student received food.

"I really didn't know what to think, none of us have ever been through this," said volunteer, Teresa Miller.

Teresa Miller works with the Child Nutrition Program in Madison County Schools. She says when she heard schools were being closed for at least three weeks, she was at a loss for words.

"None of this has ever happened before, so it's just, go with whatever has to be done," said Miller.

Miller says she and other volunteers immediately started preparing food bags for students who typically get free or reduced-price meals at school.

"A cereal, a yogurt, an orange, a milk and then the lunch is fresh carrots and ham and cheese sandwich, and apple, and milk," said Miller.

Madison County Schools says each day, parents in the county can drive up to six different locations, where they will be handed meal bags for each student they have.

"Personally, it's just self-rewarding to know that you're helping so many people. We are all parents here so you just like to help everyone that you can," said Miller.

Miller says the food is prepared in the schools and she hopes all students are well-fed.

"We don't want anybody being hungry. We know the grocery stores are crazy so we just want everybody to be taken care of," said Miller.

Parents can receive food for their students Monday through Friday between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Parents can pick up food at the following locations:

New Hope Elementary

Madison Crossroads Elementary

Harvest Elementary School

Hazel Green Elementary

Riverton Elementary