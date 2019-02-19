Madison County Sheriff's Office receives two new generators

The Madison County Sheriff's Office now has back-up generators for each one of its buildings. Two new generators were just installed and will keep the agency's doors open if a power outage occurs.

"We will never have to hang a sign again in the office window that we are closed due to a power outage," said Lt. Donny Shaw.

Prior to the $26,000 investment, the department was forced to set up a mobile command unit, if they lost power, and send non-essential personnel home. Shaw said, now, everyone will be able to come to work.

"We're in a week of bad weather with severe weather possible. If the power goes off due to that, then we are going to be able to continue our operations in here," Shaw said.

Officials said the generators will also keep all of their computer programs up, so deputies don't have to stop working if the office doesn't have power.

"They can actually remote into our desktop computers that are in these facilities and work from home," he said.

The sheriff's office said the new generators were tested during the holiday, and they're ready to provide power if and when they're needed.