The Madison County Sheriff's Office wants help identifying a theft suspect.
The department says the incident happened in the Bell Factory area on May 25. If you can identify the suspect or have information, contact Investigator Whitt at 256-533-8834 or cwhitt@madisoncountyal.gov.
Can you ID this theft suspect. The incident occurred in the Bell Factory area on 5/25/19. If you can ID or have info contact Investigator Whitt 2565338834 or cwhitt@madisoncountyal.gov pic.twitter.com/CwXZrJbQpu
— Madison Sheriff AL (@mcsosheriffAL) June 18, 2019
Related Content
- Madison County authorities identify package theft suspect
- Madison County sheriff wants help identifying theft suspect
- Madison County sheriff seeks ATV theft suspect
- Madison County sheriff seeks Porsche theft suspect
- UPDATE: Madison County sheriff identifies burglary suspect
- Madison Co. Sheriff's Office wants help identifying Walmart jewelry theft suspects
- Huntsville Police trying to identify theft suspects
- Police need help identifying theft suspects
- Madison Police Department needs help identifying suspects
- Limestone County sheriff: Theft suspect followed deliveries, snatched packages
Scroll for more content...