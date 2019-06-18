Clear
Madison County sheriff wants help identifying theft suspect

If you can identify the suspect or have information, contact Investigator Whitt at 256-533-8834 or cwhitt@madisoncountyal.gov.

Posted: Jun 18, 2019 4:10 PM
Updated: Jun 18, 2019 4:14 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The Madison County Sheriff's Office wants help identifying a theft suspect.

The department says the incident happened in the Bell Factory area on May 25. If you can identify the suspect or have information, contact Investigator Whitt at 256-533-8834 or cwhitt@madisoncountyal.gov.

