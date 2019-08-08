Madison County sheriff wants help identifying burglary suspect

The Madison County Sheriff's Office wants help identifying a suspect in a burglary that happened west of Meridianville.
The sheriff's office tweeted that the suspect was driving a 2004-07 Chevy Cobalt, and he is around 5’8” tall and bald.
If you can identify him, contact Investigator Stamm at 256-533-8839 or dstamm@madisoncountyal.gov.
