Clear
BREAKING NEWS Feds: Morgan County pleads guilty after faking his death, traveling overseas Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Madison County sheriff wants help identifying burglary suspect

Photo: Madison County Sheriff's Office

If you can identify him, contact Investigator Stamm at 256-533-8839 or dstamm@madisoncountyal.gov.

Posted: Aug 8, 2019 3:42 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The Madison County Sheriff's Office wants help identifying a suspect in a burglary that happened west of Meridianville.

The sheriff's office tweeted that the suspect was driving a 2004-07 Chevy Cobalt, and he is around 5’8” tall and bald.

If you can identify him, contact Investigator Stamm at 256-533-8839 or dstamm@madisoncountyal.gov.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
87° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 95°
Florence
Few Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 96°
Fayetteville
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 90°
Decatur
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 93°
Scottsboro
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 96°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events