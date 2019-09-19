Madison County sheriff wants help finding suspects responsible for motorcycle theft

The Madison County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help identifying theft suspects.
Authorities say the suspects stole a 2009 Kawasaki motorcycle from a house on Singletree Drive. Anyone with any information about the crime is asked to contact authorities.
